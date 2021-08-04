Rahul Dev on learning to love again after wife's death: 'I remember, after the chautha...'

Actor-model Rahul Dev has said that it was difficult to get back on his feet after the death of his wife Rina in 2009. He has been in a relationship with Mughda Godse since 2013.

In an interview, he was asked what that phase was like, and Rahul Dev admitted that it was a blur, and that he wasn't even sure what he was doing in the film industry anymore.

Asked if it was 'difficult to love again', he told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "It was very difficult. Lagta tha industry mein kar kya raha hu main (I used to wonder what I'm doing in the film industry). I was a part of 13 jobs that year. I remember after the chautha, Blue film ki shooting thi Bahamas mein, mujhe yaad bhi nahi kahan jaa raha tha (I was supposed to shoot for Blue in the Bahamas, I don't remember exactly where it was), but gaya tha (but I went somewhere). It's forgettable, that whole chapter."

He said that he met Mughda Godse only in 2013, so the four years in between was a 'long time'. He continued, "Siddhant (his son) was still in school," and credited his 'master' for having changed his life.

Also read: Rahul Dev opens up about feeling 'guilt' for dating Mughda Godse after wife's death: 'There were many things'

He also admitted to feeling guilty about entering into a relationship with Mughda. "I think anybody who's had a fantastic first relationship would always feel if this is correct, in this day and age... There is a gap, in terms of years. So I used to feel if this is proper on my part. There were many things. You have a next in line, he was very, very young. And the other side of the family. You'd feel that you would hurt them by moving on with your life," he said.