Home / Bollywood / Mugdha Godse opens up about equation with Rahul Dev’s son for the first time

Mugdha Godse opens up about equation with Rahul Dev’s son for the first time

Mughda Godse, who has been with Rahul Dev for seven years, has spoken about her equation with his son.

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mughda Godse and Rahul Dev have been together for 7 years.
Actor Mugdha Godse has spoken about her equation with partner Rahul Dev’s son, Siddharth, from a previous relationship. Mugdha and Rahul have been dating for seven years.

“It (our equation) is very good. He is such a kind and loving boy. He is very well brought up,” she told BollywoodLife in an interview. Reflecting on their relationship, she added, “Frankly speaking, I didn’t realize how 7 years have gone by. It’s an everyday journey that becomes more beautiful day by day. Every couple has its ups and downs, but when you see the ups are more than the downs, you know you are in the right place. And one needs to experience the down period to realize the importance of good times.”

 

Mugdha and Rahul frequently feature on each other’s Instagram. The model had previously spoken about their 14-year age gap in talk show appearance. “We have a nearly 14 year age gap and it did worry me, but then I realised that my parents had an age gap of 10 years too. So it’s not that big a gap. Also, I believe that till the time you are happy, age difference and everything else shouldn’t be an issue,” he said.

Also read: Rahul Dev on 14-year age gap with Mugdha Godse: ‘My parents had an age gap of 10 years too’

Earlier, talking about his relationship with Mugdha, Rahul had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There is an overall sense of well-being and happiness between us. Coming from the same profession, we both know what it entails and try and help each other progress.”

