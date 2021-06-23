Rahul Dholakia on leaving Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu: 'Covid messed up everyone's schedules'

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia has said that he cannot continue as the director of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu and wished the best for filmmaker Srijit Mukherji who will take over from him.

Hours after rumours started doing the rounds that Rahul Dholakia had been replaced by Srijit Mukherji for Shabaash Mithu, the Parzania director issued a statement on Twitter. The film is based on the life of the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj, and features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Rahul said in his statement, "There are some films which you know you have to do. Shabaash Mithu was that film. When I read the script I was certain, this film I had to do; that was almost a year and a half ago - unfortunately I have to end the journey that started in November 2019. I won't be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven, and conceived by Ajit Andhare."

Rahul also said he got emotional as he wrote the note. "I have so many fond memories attached to this film that I can't help but get emotional when I write this note. This film was always about passion - The passion of Mithali Raj, the greatest Indian woman cricketer ever, and her story which we were trying to tell. The passion of a studio head like Ajit Andhare who sat with us on all discussions- in covid, in lockdowns; at all times- the passion of a writer like Priya who worked very hard to strike the balance between emotion and cricket; the passion of Taapsee; who learnt to play cricket so well, that it was a delight shooting with her - the passion of every team member, actor, player who was trying to help us achieve this dream."

He signed off the statement with, "Unfortunately I won't be part of the dream, but I am and will always be there for them to realize their dream. Covid messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision, and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it. Thank you. Best wishes, Rahul Dholakia."

The filmmaker shared the statement and wrote on Twitter, "Good luck #ShabaashMithu !! And for any further comments on this matter kindly contact @MandviSharma ! Thank you all !"

National Award-winning director Srijit is known for Jaatishwar, Chotushkone, Ek Je Chhilo Raja, Gumnami as well as Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya in the upcoming web series Ray. About joining Shabaash Mithu, he said in a press statement, “Being a cricket buff and researcher, Mithali’s tale has always been an inspiration to me. I was excited since I had first heard of this film being made and now that I am a part of it I look forward to kickstart the journey to bring this exhilarating story to the silver screen soon.”