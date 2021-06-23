Shibani Kashyap: 'People do not want to talk about the fact that a woman is a composer'

Singer-composer Shibani Kashyap has said that even after 20 years in the industry, people do not want to talk about her as a composer, adding that they are uncomfortable with the idea of a woman composer.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat, Shibani Kashyap talked about being a woman singer-composer in Indian music industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the popular number from Waisa Bhi Hota Hai part II, Sajna Aa Bhi Jaa, which she wrote, composed as well as sang.

She said, "As a woman composer, it has been a tough journey. Even till date, people are not ready to accept (me as a composer). They are like, 'oh you composed Sajna Aa Bhi Ja?' Even an anchor, introduced me as singer. They know very well that I have written, composed and created the song. If I could be acknowledged for creating it, that would be the best for me."

"People know that I have the copyrights, but they do not want to talk about the fact that a woman is a composer as well. It has been extremely challenging that way," she added.

Sharing her views on how film music and indie music scenes have changed over the years, Shibani said, "Film music has opened up for a variety of singers - there aren’t just one or two voices (singers) ruling it all. There is a wide variety of singers singing in films now. Having said that, melody continues to be the king. Not 2020 or 2021, but in 2019 (because there weren't many film releases since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020), best music was in Kabir Singh. Bekhayali and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Laga still rule the charts because of the melody. But most films these days only have remixes. Aankh Mare, Laila Mai Laila...whatever. There is no generation of original music, and that is my grouse. Indian music has developed and creates very international sounds, no doubt. But the melody needs to be stressed upon."

The Jogiya star has also said that she believes Indian singing reality shows offer a great platform for talent to be recognised, but she does not agree with all the melodrama on display. "Shows like Indian Idol already have very polished talent. I was shocked when I was on Sa Re Ga Ma (panel). I was shocked to watch these kids sing so well. It was just about who was better than the other. They did not need training, just (needed) the platform and some guidance," she said.

She added, "The shows become too melodramatic and I do not ascribe to that. Bathroom Singer (2007 reality show which had Shibani Kashyap as a judge) was real and natural. It was about raw singers, the blossoming of a true artist. Here, on these shows, they have these backstories (of the contestants) and there is a lot of melodrama and crying happening on the shows."

She also said that perhaps the shows are being made on demand from the audience. "Maybe that’s what the viewer is looking for. I do not know what came first, the confusion for me is like 'who came first, the egg or the hen?' Maybe shows are designed after extensive research about what viewers are looking for. Maybe they (viewers) are looking for this melodrama. I agree, (the) focus (of the singing reality shows) shifts from that (art) to these tactics. I do not relate to (all this). But then the TRPs are going up, why?"

She added, "When Sa Re Ga Ma started (in 1995), there was so much reality. The reality from these reality shows has gone. These shows could have been about tips, maybe musical tips on how aspiring singers can improve on their singing but it is all about 'aap kaha se hain, maa baap. kis gareebi se aaye (where are you from, who are your parents, how poor are you)?'"

Talking about her own reality show, Bathroom Singer, Shibani claimed it was "of a different kind, not mainstream or run of the mill". "We picked singers who were not trained, not professionally inclined to sing. Bappi Lahiri and Ravi Kishan were judging this along with myself. When we started mentoring and grooming them, they transformed and it was like chalk to cheese transformation. I can proudly say, it was one of the best reality shows that India did. We trained raw talent and they become performers. And, then we start judging. In a matter of six months. We also had a house where they were all stationed and we had trainers, yoga and dance teachers for their grooming."

