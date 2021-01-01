Shibani Kashyap: I stay away from Bollywood’s camp system and create my own music

music

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:51 IST

She has crooned chartbusters such as Sajna Aa Bhi Jaa and Zinda Hoon Main, so it comes as a surprise that singer Shibani Kashyap has consciously not gone too big in playback singing. Rather, she has been a free bird, focusing on singles and in the past one year, focusing on around 60 online concerts to raise funds for people in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

She reasons, “The highest point for me was the beginning of my Bollywood career. Apart from Sajna and Zinda, I also worked on a Rohit Shetty film, Sunday. I’ve done good, but less work. I’ve been selective, but honestly, work ahs not come on way also. If I call popular music directors or so-called producers, they don’t even take my calls, and I don’t know why. Some do, some don’t.”