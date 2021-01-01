Shibani Kashyap: I stay away from Bollywood’s camp system and create my own music
Singer Shibani Kashyap talks about her fund raising online concerts during the Covid 19 pandemic, and why she is not too big in the Bollywood playback scene.
She has crooned chartbusters such as Sajna Aa Bhi Jaa and Zinda Hoon Main, so it comes as a surprise that singer Shibani Kashyap has consciously not gone too big in playback singing. Rather, she has been a free bird, focusing on singles and in the past one year, focusing on around 60 online concerts to raise funds for people in need during the Covid-19 crisis.
She reasons, “The highest point for me was the beginning of my Bollywood career. Apart from Sajna and Zinda, I also worked on a Rohit Shetty film, Sunday. I’ve done good, but less work. I’ve been selective, but honestly, work ahs not come on way also. If I call popular music directors or so-called producers, they don’t even take my calls, and I don’t know why. Some do, some don’t.”