Rahul Roy didn't know if he would be able to walk again after brain stroke, reveals his routine: ‘I have 8 medicines’

Rahul Roy’s life changed in a matter of hours when he suffered a brain stroke in 2020. The Aashiqui actor, who became one of the biggest stars of the early 1990s and later won the first season of Bigg Boss, has now opened up about the difficult period that followed. He says the experience forced him to look at life differently. He is now slowly getting back to work and will be seen in the upcoming series Super Badshah.

The stroke that changed everything

Rahul Roy recalls terrifying brain stroke: ‘I didn’t know if I would be able to walk or talk again’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rahul suffered a cerebrovascular stroke in November 2020 while shooting for LAC – Live The Battle in Kargil. He was first taken to Srinagar and was later brought to Mumbai, where he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital and spent time in the ICU. The actor has spoken about how frightening those initial days were, particularly because he had no idea what his recovery would look like.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, he said, “The only thing I was sceptical about was my speech problem because of the brain stroke which I had in 2020 when I was shooting in Kargil. But Karanvir was supportive throughout. After my brain stroke, I didn't even know if I would be able to walk or talk again.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recovery was not something that happened overnight. Roy had to gradually work his way back, with his family supporting him through the process. One of the biggest changes Roy made after the stroke was to his lifestyle. He was previously a heavy smoker and ate non-vegetarian food, but has since completely changed his diet. His mornings now also come with a strict medication routine. He added, “Every day after breakfast, I have 8 medicines. But things are much better now than before”. From Aashiqui fame to starting over {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recovery was not something that happened overnight. Roy had to gradually work his way back, with his family supporting him through the process. One of the biggest changes Roy made after the stroke was to his lifestyle. He was previously a heavy smoker and ate non-vegetarian food, but has since completely changed his diet. His mornings now also come with a strict medication routine. He added, “Every day after breakfast, I have 8 medicines. But things are much better now than before”. From Aashiqui fame to starting over {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rahul Roy shot to fame with Aashiqui in 1990, his debut film with Mahesh Bhatt, in which he starred opposite Anu Aggarwal. The film turned him into an overnight sensation and established him as one of the most recognisable faces of that generation. He later appeared in films such as Junoon and eventually entered reality television, winning the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007 against Carol Gracias and taking home the ₹1 crore prize.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His career has gone through several ups and downs since then. His last major film appearance was in Kanu Behl’s psychological drama Agra, which released in November 2025. He will feature in Kuku TV’s Super Badshah, where he plays an underworld don alongside Karanvir Bohra.