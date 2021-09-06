Rahul Roy, recovering from brain stroke, shares advice for young actors so that they don't end up on 'deathbed'

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, who recovering from a brain stroke, advised young actors to not let work get the better of them. Rahul suffered the stroke late last year, while shooting in extreme conditions in Kargil.

In a new interview, he said that young actors should take risks, but not at the cost of their lives. His comments come days after actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40, of a suspected heart attack.

Rahul Roy told a leading daily, “I had a brain stroke, so I wouldn’t be able to answer this because I was totally under observation and heavy medicines. But now, when I look back at it, it makes me release many things. I have learnt through this incident, that we, as actors, must take risks, but not at the cost of our own lives. It is dangerous to just trust random, unripe professionals who have no idea of the process of making films and may do hazardous things to achieve their goals.”

He continued, “I would like to especially say this to actors of this generation and to aspiring actors who are looking forward to entering this industry to be an actor. Don’t let your work go to your head and don’t let anybody take your advantage and put you on your deathbed. This is the scariest thing that can happen to anybody. You must only trust the right professionals.”

The actor credited his sister for looking after him ‘like a mother’. He said that she makes sure that he eats healthy, exercises regularly, and even checks to see if he's breathing. Rahul said that he has given up ‘bad habits’ such as smoking and eating meat.