Raid 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's crime thriller

Raid 2 OTT release date: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 now has an OTT release date! On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of Netflix India shared that the Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer will be releasing on the streaming platform on June 26. (Also read: Raid 2 movie review: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s face off fares well in parts, weak villain brings film down) Ajay Devgn plays Amay Patnaik in Raid 2.

Raid 2 OTT release

Netflix India shared the poster of Raid 2 on their Instagram account with the caption, “Aaj se ulti ginti shuru (The countdown begins from today) (fire emoticon) Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire (punch emoticon) Watch Raid 2, out 26 June, on Netflix."

About Raid 2

Raid 2 revolves around Amay Patnaik, an upright income tax officer. Accused of demanding a bribe from a man whose house he raids, he is transferred to Bhoj. There, Dada bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), a local politician, reigns as the darling of the masses. Amay senses something amiss and conducts raids on his house and offices. What unfolds next forms the rest of the story. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, along with Saurabh Shukla in a special appearance, reprising his role from Raid.

The film received mixed-to-positive reviews but did well at the box office. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The film begins promisingly, with a twist at almost every turn in the first half, keeping the audience guessing. Raj Kumar Gupta, known for helming thrillers such as No One Killed Jessica, maintains a firm grip on the unfolding events. However, the biggest drawback of Raid 2, set around the 1990s, lies in its reliance on convenience. Amay, our hero, consistently gets help from people with shocking ease.”