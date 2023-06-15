Raima Sen on her comeback with The Vaccine War: 'I was waiting for something different'

The excitement around Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War just got doubled after actor Raima Sen came on board. Recently, the director shared an exciting star cast update on social media and confirmed Raima joining the ensemble that includes Nana Patekar and Sapthami Gowda. (Also read: Anupam Kher joins Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War after Nana Patekar, Sikandar Kher reacts)

Raima Sen on her Bollywood comeback

Vivek Agnihotri revealed via a video that Raima Sen will be part of his The Vaccine War.

Talking about the opportunity, Raima Sen shared her excitement with Hindustan Times. While many are calling The Vaccine War her comeback project, the actor differs. She said, “It won’t be a Bollywood comeback as such. It may be a film (comeback), yes. But, last year my show Mai was released on Netflix. I’ve also done a Nitiya Mehra’s show for Amazon Prime Video this year. It’s yet to be released.”

“The Vaccine War is of course a film. So in that way, yes,” she admitted to her comeback in a full-length Hindi film. Raima made her official Bollywood debut with Godmother and starred in films like Daman, Fun2shh… Dudes in the 10th Century, Parineeta, Dus and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd among others. She also appeared in Bengali films and her breakthrough came after the success of Rituparno Ghosh’s Chokher Bali, which also starred Aishwarya Rai.

Raima Sen on working in The Vaccine War

Raima explained what took her so long to pick a Hindi film all this while. “I’ve been working in Bengal and was waiting for something different to come my way. I was ecstatic when The Vaccine War happened.”

The film shoot is currently underway. “The shoot is going well,” she updated from the sets. The actor also shared her experience of working with The Kashmir Files director. “He is a very chilled-out director and lovely to work with. I have great co-actors like Pallavi Joshi and Nana Patekar among others.”

The Vaccine War is touted to explore Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines which helped to control the 2020 pandemic. The film aims to honour the dedication of the scientists, doctors, nurses and others from the medical community who stood tall during the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 outbreak in the nation. It will be out in theatres on Dussehra 2023, in 11 languages, according to Vivek Agnihotri and his wife, producer Pallavi Joshi.

