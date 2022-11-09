Raj Kundra calls out Sherlyn Chopra for ‘producing filth’ on OnlyFans but filing complaint against him

Businessman Raj Kundra has called actor-model Sherlyn Chopra a 'menace to society'. He was reacting to a tweet about her producing adult content after filing a complaint against him for sexual harassment last year.

A tweet mentioned how Sherlyn in producing videos on streaming site Only Fans but the police filed a complaint against Raj. Quote-tweeting it, Raj wrote, “This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon…matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1.”

Raj Kundra's tweet against Sherlyn Chopra.

In October last year, Sherlyn had filed a complaint against Raj and his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty for fraud and mental harassment. The businessman was being investigated for his connection to apps that created content that has been alleged to be pornographic in nature. Raj, in his defence, had reportedly said that it was simply adult content.

Previously, Sherlyn spoke to The Times of India after recording her statement with the property cell. She had said, "They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production. They also asked, 'Raj Kundra ke sath mere kaise sambandh the' and what about the other companies owned by him, 'do you have any information about them'? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket."

In turn, Raj and Shilpa filed a ₹50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn and demanded a public apology.

