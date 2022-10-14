Raj Kundra hides face with Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth sieve at Anil Kapoor's house, fans say 'chand chupa channi mein'

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, continued his practice of hiding his face from the paparazzi on Karwa Chauth. In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Raj arrived at the house of actor Anil Kapoor for the celebrations on Thursday evening. Shilpa Shetty was also seen attending the celebrations at Anil's Mumbai home. (Also Read | Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon pose at Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash)

Raj carried a sieve with 'SSK', Shilpa's initials, written on it, in his hand. As the paparazzi asked him to wait for pictures, he made a face and walked inside the gate, keeping his face behind the sieve. For the occasion, Raj wore grey and blue ethnic wear.

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Chand chupa channi mein (Moon is hidden behind a sieve)." Another Instagram user said, "Out of masks." A comment also read, “I am laughing like insane.” A person also left the comment, "Vaise ye mask bhi achcha hai (This mask is also good)." One also said, “Different mask.”

A few hours later, Shilpa shared a post as she performed the rituals with Raj. The duo stood outdoors as Shilpa held a sieve near Raj. Both of them smiled for the photo clicked by Anil. For Karwa Chauth, Shilpa draped a red saree and a matching sleeveless blouse. She also opted for bangles and necklace.

Shilpa shared a post as she performed the rituals with Raj.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Mine.. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth .. When he fasts for you too (black heart and nazar amulet emojis). Gratitude (angel emoji). Picture courtesy: @anilskapoor." Shilpa added the hashtags--tradition, love, well-being, happiness and Karva Chauth. Reacting to the post, Shamita Shetty dropped heart eyes emojis.

Earlier, Shilpa shared a video on Instagram as she celebrated the occasion with Sunita Kapoor, Raveena Tandon Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Natasha Dalal among others. She had written, “A very Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone fasting and celebrating today!”

“May you and yours be blessed with a bond filled with love, trust, friendship, and laughter. Thank you so much, @kapoor.sunita, for hosting the #KCGang SO wonderfully every year," she added. Shilpa also added the hashtags--Karwa Chauth 2022, relationships, family, husband wife, love, grateful and blessed.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to son Viaan. In February 2020, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

