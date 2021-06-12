Raj Kundra slams ex-wife Kavita after her viral Shilpa Shetty video, says she had affair with his sister's husband

Businessman Raj Kundra has broken his silence on an old video interview of his ex-wife Kavita. In the interview, Kavita had blamed Raj's wife, actor Shilpa Shetty for their divorce. Raj has denied the allegations once again and also revealed what he says were the real reasons behind the end of their marriage.

Raj Kundra said that Kavita was having an affair with his sister's husband when they were living in London. He added that she was paid 'thousands of pounds' for the interviews against Shilpa Shetty and that he has not been able to meet his daughter, who was just 40 days old at the time of their separation.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She grew very close to my ex brother in law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex wife the benefit of doubt."

He said that his sister and her husband later moved to India but he realised that Kavita was still talking to his brother-in-law. He found out a secret cellphone that she hid in the bathroom and discovered the messages she was sending him. "I recall how heartbroken I was and how I cried and cried thinking about what I had done to deserve this. I called and told my pregnant sister the phone number was Kavita’s second secret phone and that I was going to drop her at her house and that was the end for me she could decide what she wanted to do," he said.

While his sister decided to stay with her husband and give their relationship another chance, Raj decided to separate with his wife. He said that while her 'demands were less knowing her faults' during the divorce, she later increased them after getting to know that Raj was dating Shilpa.

He said that he is no longer in touch with his ex-wife. Because his sister was also involved in the matter, he decided to not reveal the details of Kavita's affair to the media when she first gave the interview. He said that even Shilpa agreed with his decision. "It was very hard on Shilpa and I know how upset she was but she also understood the predicament I was in. She really supported me during this emotional time of my life. She has and always does bring out the best in me. I am grateful to God for such an amazing wife. Some good Karma I must have done that I went from marriage from Hell to finding my real soul mate," he said about Shilpa.

In the interview to the Daily Mail, Kavita had said, "I look at the pictures of them together and think, she's with my husband, she's living my life. While I was trying to put our marriage back together, he was talking constantly about Shilpa, as if it didn't matter what happened to us because he had found someone better, cleverer and more famous than me. Now he has begun pestering me for a divorce. I asked him if he planned to marry someone else but he avoided the question."

Raj had denied the allegations and apologised to Shilpa and her family. Shilpa, too, had reacted to Kavita's statements, saying, "She knew very well that I didn't even know her husband when she walked out on him."

Raj and Kavita got married in 2003 and were divorced in 2006. Raj married Shilpa in 2009 and they have two children.