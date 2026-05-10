Raja Shivaji box office collection day 10: Riteish Deshmukh film shows growth, crosses ₹68 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 10: Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, the much-awaited biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was released in theatres on May 1. Produced, written, and directed by Riteish himself, the film based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj has been witnessing a stronger response in the Marathi market compared to its Hindi version. After a bumper opening day haul, the film has seen some dip in the weekdays. Take a look at how the film fared on its second Sunday. (Also read: Riteish Deshmukh shuts down rumours of Raja Shivaji's budget: Only producers know; budgets are nobody else's business) Raja Shivaji box office collection day 10: Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.

Raja Shivaji box office The latest update on Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji earned ₹6.80 crore on its 10th day of release. It showed a growth in collections, given it is a Sunday. On Saturday, the film earned ₹5.60 crore. The film collected ₹11.35 crore on its opening day, last Friday, and brought in ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday. The film saw an expected dip during the weekdays, collecting ₹5.60 crore on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Raja Shivaji collected ₹4.90 crore and ₹4.25 crore, respectively.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹81.00 crore and the total India net collections to ₹68.25 crore so far. The film collected ₹1.80 crore from its Hindi shows, and ₹5.00 crore from its Marathi shows.

About Raja Shivaji Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama film co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. It is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Apart from Riteish and Genelia, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte.

One of the highlights for many viewers has been Salman Khan's special appearance, which has been receiving strong reactions in theatres. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl. After the film's release, Riteish took to Instagram and shared a video where he urged viewers not to share videos from the film and post spoilers. He said in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that."