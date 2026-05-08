Raja Shivaji box office collection day 8: Riteish Deshmukh film crosses ₹55 crore; shows dip ahead of weekend

After a dip on weekdays, the film maintained its momentum. Raja Shivaji had a collection of ₹5.60 crore on Monday. Showing a further dip, it collected ₹4.90 crore on Tuesday. Since then, it has remained steady, collecting ₹4.25 crore on Wednesday and ₹4 crore on Thursday. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if the film shows improvement.

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected ₹2.76 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹55.41 crore. The film brought in ₹52.65 crore net in its first week of release. On its opening day, Raja Shivaji collected ₹11.35 crore. It brought in ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 8: Riteish Deshmukh ’s historical drama Raja Shivaji was released in theatres on May 1. A week after its release, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark, and on its eighth day, it crossed the ₹55 crore mark. The film maintained steady after a dip and has performed better in Marathi than in Hindi. But it showed a further dip on Friday.

About Raja Shivaji Raja Shivaji is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Apart from Riteish and Genelia, it also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

Talking to HT’s The Right Angle, in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Riteish spoke about the film’s budget and said, “About the figures floating around about Raja Shivaji’s budget, only the producers know the real budget. The last thing we need to do as filmmakers is to discuss the budget of a film because it doesn’t affect anything.”

He also opined about actors’ fees and budgets becoming part of the regular film culture and asked, “Budget se kya lena dena hai? (Why does the budget matter?) If someone asks me about the budget, I ask them, how much are you paying for a ticket to watch it? They say ₹100 or ₹250-300. I reply that’s the budget. One should stop talking about it. Let it be magical, you just go and experience the film.”

Raja Shivaji is touted to be the most expensive Marathi film ever made.