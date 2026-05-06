Riteish Deshmukh says Raja Shivaji brings to life things 'not shown' in history books: 'We are limited to a few pages'

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh's new historical actioner, Raja Shivaji, is currently breaking box-office records. The Marathi film, inspired by the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, took a record start on Friday, before solidifying over the weekend. The actor has expressed happiness at the film's performance while underlining its significance for modern audiences. Raja Shivaji: Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in this biopic drama.

Riteish Deshmukh on Raja Shivaji's success Speaking to ANI, Riteish said he was happy that his film could connect with the audience on an emotional level, and beyond the box-office numbers.

“When I see people taking their families, making groups, taking their grandparents, there are a lot of people who have never seen a film, they are taking their grandchildren. New parents, a one-year-old child, and a two-year-old child feel that the first film of their life should be Raja Shivaji, especially the film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They are making their own videos by going inside. After going inside, everyone feels something. After coming out, they make a video and post it, telling you to watch this film,” Riteish Deshmukh said.

Ever since the film's release, social media has been flooded with audience members and fans sharing videos of celebration in theatres and their own reviews of the film. Riteish called this ‘organic promotion’ and said this shows a film's true success.

“I think this is the moment when the audience accepts a film. That feeling is very good for the makers because when the audience accepts a film, they themselves start promoting it. Nothing better than that for filmmakers like us,” he added.

‘A lot of things are not shown in history books’ Raja Shivaji chronicles Chhatrapati Shivaji's rivalry with Afzal Khan, a general of the Bijapur Empire. The film features Shivaji's military campaigns against Bijapur and the Mughals. Talking about why his film is significant, Riteish added, “I think children should watch the film because we are limited to a few pages of history. I believe that when a story is presented to you on a large screen, they will know that there are a lot of things that are not shown in the history books. To know all this, it is important to watch this film.”

Raja Shivaji's historic run at the box office Raja Shivaji has delivered a thunderous start at the box office, rewriting record books for Marathi cinema. The film earned a record 33.90 crore in the opening weekend, and has crossed ₹52 crore net domestically in five days.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. It also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. Salman Khan also appears in a cameo.