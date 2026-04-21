Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's 10-year-old son Rahyl makes acting debut with Raja Shivaji. Watch

On Monday, the makers of Raja Shivaji unveiled the trailer at a grand launch event in Mumbai. The trailer opens with a young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj speaking about swaraj, offering a glimpse into the early life of the iconic warrior king. The young boy portraying him is none other than Rahyl Deshmukh.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up to captivate audiences with his upcoming historical action drama, Raja Shivaji . Directed by Riteish himself, the film features Genelia Deshmukh in a leading role and marks a special family milestone, as their 10-year-old son Rahyl is set to make his acting debut with the project.

In the film, Riteish essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Genelia plays his wife, Saibai. The trailer also offers a glimpse of the warrior king’s battles against the Mughals in his quest to establish swaraj.

Riteish grew emotional at the trailer launch while expressing gratitude to his team and close friends for their support during the making of the film. He said, “I am very thankful to Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and the entire team of Raja Shivaji who decided to become a part of this movie. Abhishek stood with me like a brother.” Genelia, who also serves as a producer on the film, was seen getting emotional during the event.

About Rahyl Born in 2016, Rahyl is Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s younger son; their elder son, Riaan, was born in 2014. The two brothers have often been praised for their polite demeanour and respectful behaviour, frequently seen greeting paparazzi with folded hands. Genelia and Riteish also often share candid moments from their vacations with kids on social media

Earlier, during the launch of his show Yaaron Ki Baraat in 2016, Riteish had spoken about parenting, saying, “It’s totally up to them what they want to become in their lives. It’s their choice. As parents, we should not decide what our children should become. I want my kids to decide their future.”