Genelia D'Souza reacts to TVK's big victory led by Vijay, says it is a ‘win for the people of Tamil Nadu’

Following Vijay’s sweeping victory in the Tamil Nadu elections on May 4, several celebrities from across the entertainment universe have come forward to congratulate the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief. Popularly known as “Thalapathy”, the Varisu actor has made history as one of the few actor-turned-politicians to achieve such remarkable success at an early stage in his political career. Genelia D'Souza congratulated Vijay on his victory. (PTI; ANI)

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Founded just two years ago by the Tamil superstar, the party – built on the strength of loyal fan clubs and dismissed by veteran political observers as a romantic long shot – did not merely secure victory; it dramatically redrew the state’s political landscape. Now, actor Genelia D'Souza has joined the growing list of celebrities congratulating the politician on his landmark win, on the very day he is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Genelia D’Souza congratulated Vijay’s victory On May 9, Genelia D'Souza spoke to India Today about the seismic political shift Tamil Nadu witnessed during last Monday’s election results. Reflecting on the outcome, she said that beyond being a victory for Vijay, TVK’s triumph represented a larger win for the people of Tamil Nadu. Genelia also pointed out that the public now has immense expectations from its new leader, adding that Vijay is more than capable of living up to them.

Speaking of Vijay’s success, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor highlighted, “I think it’s amazing. His victory is a win for the people of Tamil Nadu, and I’m sure he will live up to the expectations people have from him.” The two actors had previously worked together in Sachein in 2005 and later reunited for Velayudham in 2011. Reflecting on the warm bond they continue to share, she added, “I’ve always shared a very good relationship with him, and I know how dedicated he is to whatever he chooses to do.”

More about TVK’s landmark victory Led by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, breaking the decades-long dominance of the Dravidian heavyweights – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) – over Tamil Nadu politics.

Genelia is not the only celebrity to congratulate Vijay on TVK’s historic victory. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from celebrities across the country and spanning multiple film industries, reflecting the scale of the political moment. Among those who extended their wishes were actor Kajal Aggarwal, filmmaker Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, and Indraja Shankar.