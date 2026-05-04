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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4: Riteish Deshmukh film sees sharp dip on Monday, crosses 39 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4: The film is a biopic based on the life and legacy of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

May 04, 2026 10:40 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4: The much-anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, is now playing in theatres. The film hit theatres on May 1 amid massive buzz and opened to record-breaking numbers. Although it went on to set a new benchmark with the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film, it received mixed reviews. (Also read: Raja Shivaji review: This epic drama, starring Riteish Deshmukh is more admirable than riveting)

Raja Shivaji box office update

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 4: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan and others star in it.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji has collected 5.6 crore on its fourth day of release, which is also its first Monday in theatres. A dip was expected in the numbers. Raja Shivaji collected 11.35 crore on its opening day, and showed a steady momentum during its first weekend, collecting on 10.55 crore on Saturday and 12 crore on Sunday, respectively.

This brings the total India gross collections to 46.95 crore and the total India net collections to 39.50 crore so far. Although the film clashed with Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, it did not impact the haul of Raja Shivaji. It will be interesting to see whether Raja Shivaji is able to maintain the momentum throughout the rest of the week.

About Raja Shivaji

He continued, "I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos."

He also shared a caption in Marathi that translates to, "A humble request: Please do not upload videos on social media while watching the movie."

 
riteish deshmukh box office
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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