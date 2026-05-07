Raja Shivaji box office collection day 7: Riteish Deshmukh film crosses ₹50 crore mark in 1st week

The film saw an expected dip during the weekdays, collecting ₹5.60 crore on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Raja Shivaji collected ₹4.90 crore and ₹4.25 crore, respectively. Despite the dip on Thursday, it has crossed the ₹50 crore mark. It remains to be seen if collections pick up again on Friday and the weekend.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected ₹3.84 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic total to ₹52.49 crore. The film collected ₹11.35 crore on its opening day, last Friday, and brought in ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday.

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 7: Riteish Deshmukh ’s Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji was released in theatres on May 1. In a week since its release, the film which was also produced, written and directed by the actor has crossed the ₹50 crore mark. The film based on Shivaji Maharaj’s life has been performing better in Marathi than Hindi.

About Raja Shivaji Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama film co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. It is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Apart from Riteish and Genelia, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte. It also features a cameo by Salman Khan.

Riteish told PTI that the film was a decade in the making. “Had it started in 2016, this would not be the film, it would be a different film, a different star cast. The fact that it started in 2023, the vision changed a bit, perspectives changed and then we just thought why not make it slightly bigger and more ambitious,” he said, adding, “The journey changed course over time, and now that the film is out and the way it's received, I'm just truly humbled and I just want to thank God and the people of Maharashtra for receiving this film so well.”

The actor also shut down speculation of a follow-up. While initially conceived as a trilogy, there are no plans for them yet. “We haven't planned it as a second part. If you're talking about the last title of the film where it goes Raja Shiv Chhatrapati, it was just a tribute from our part,” he said.