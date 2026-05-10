Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh’s film stays steady, sails past 60 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama is continuing its steady march at the box office. The film, which hit theatres on May 1, sailed past ₹60 crore on day 9. While the film witnessed a minor dip in collections initially, it has remained stable overall, with the Marathi version emerging far stronger than its Hindi counterpart.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 9: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama released on May 1.

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According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected ₹5.60 crore net in India on Saturday, taking the domestic total to ₹61.45 crore.

On day 8 (Friday), the film earned ₹3.20 crore net in India. Raja Shivaji had wrapped up its first week with ₹55.85 crore net collection. The historical drama opened to ₹11.35 crore on its first day, followed by an impressive jump over the weekend, collecting ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday.

After witnessing the expected weekday drop in the first week, Raja Shivaji managed to hold its ground at the box office. The film collected ₹5.60 crore on Monday, followed by a further dip to ₹4.90 crore on Tuesday. However, collections stabilised thereafter, with the historical drama earning ₹4.25 crore on Wednesday and ₹4 crore on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} The film faced box office competition from Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din, but the clash had little impact on Raja Shivaji’s performance. While Riteish’s historical drama continued its steady run, Ek Din failed to attract audiences to theatres and struggled at the box office. With the second weekend around the corner, all eyes are now on whether the film can register another jump in collections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film faced box office competition from Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din, but the clash had little impact on Raja Shivaji’s performance. While Riteish’s historical drama continued its steady run, Ek Din failed to attract audiences to theatres and struggled at the box office. With the second weekend around the corner, all eyes are now on whether the film can register another jump in collections. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More about Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More about Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

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Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. One of the highlights for many viewers has been Salman Khan's special appearance, which has been receiving strong reactions in theatres. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl. The film is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. Riteish and Genelia star in it as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai.

The film was first announced in 2016, then stalled, revived again in 2019, only to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic until 2023, when Riteish decided to give it a "final shot".

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Recently, Riteish reacted to the chatter around the epic's rumoured ₹100-crore budget on the latest episode of The Right Angle, saying, “About the figures floating around about Raja Shivaji’s budget, only the producers know the real budget. The last thing we need to do as filmmakers is to discuss the budget of a film because it doesn’t affect anything… If someone asks me the budget, I ask them ‘how much are you paying for a ticket to watch it?’ They say ‘ ₹100' or 'Rs250-300’, I reply that’s the budget. One should stop talking about it. Let it be magical, you just go and experience the film."

The historical epic chronicles the life of the Maratha Empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish not only stars in the titular role but has also co-written and directed it.

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