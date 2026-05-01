Raja Shivaji review: This epic drama, starring Riteish Deshmukh is more admirable than riveting

Raja ShivajiDirector: Riteish DeshmukhCast: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay DuttRating: 3 stars

Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, chronicles Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life but struggles with emotional engagement.

Many filmmakers have attempted historical spectacles for the big screen, but today the genre is almost synonymous with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It's roots, however, go back to K Asif’s lavish Mughal-E-Azam, made in 1960 on a reported budget of ₹1.5 crore. When it released, every rupee showed on screen.

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Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, touted as the most expensive Marathi film to date, wins you over on that front even before anything else. The scale, the ambition, the sheer attention to detail all demand your attention.

It’s also said that Riteish spent nearly a decade bringing this vision to life. The question is: beyond the spectacle, does it truly deliver?

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh himself, the film traces the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, from his childhood to his fateful encounter with Afzal Khan, and much like last year's Dhurandhar, is divided into chapters. That’s all you need to know before walking into the theatre.

Does director Riteish Deshmukh deliver?

Written by Ajit Wadekar, Sandeep Patil and Riteish, the first half focuses on Shivaji consolidating his power. We’re introduced to his family, Jijabai (Bhagyashree), his brother Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosle (Abhishek Bachchan), and his wife Saibai (Genelia Deshmukh). From a purely narrative standpoint, this stretch struggles to land emotionally. There’s ample material to work with, but too much is crammed in without a clear focal point.

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{{^usCountry}} The second half, in contrast, zeroes in on his rivalry with Afzal Khan (Sanjay Dutt), bringing sharper direction and purpose to the storytelling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second half, in contrast, zeroes in on his rivalry with Afzal Khan (Sanjay Dutt), bringing sharper direction and purpose to the storytelling. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What’s missing for most of it's runtime, right up until the climax, is a sense of thrill. The film remains largely faithful to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, but as a three-hour drama, it feels lighter on engagement than it should be. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What’s missing for most of it's runtime, right up until the climax, is a sense of thrill. The film remains largely faithful to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, but as a three-hour drama, it feels lighter on engagement than it should be. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where it does find some footing is in the dialogues by Prajakt Deshmukh, which lift the proceedings and add weight to key moments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where it does find some footing is in the dialogues by Prajakt Deshmukh, which lift the proceedings and add weight to key moments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hits and misses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hits and misses {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To put it respectfully, the intent to stay true to history is commendable, but cinema also demands a certain dramatic grip. Here, the balance tilts more towards documentation which may leave viewers wanting stronger emotional pull especially in the first half. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To put it respectfully, the intent to stay true to history is commendable, but cinema also demands a certain dramatic grip. Here, the balance tilts more towards documentation which may leave viewers wanting stronger emotional pull especially in the first half. {{/usCountry}}

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The background score by John Stewart Eduri fails to infuse the film with the life it needs. In a spectacle of this scale, that’s a department that simply cannot afford to falter. The music by Ajay-Atul works.

On the acting front, Riteish Deshmukh gives the role his all and, for the most part, manages to convince. The impact, however, might have been stronger had the runtime been trimmed. Genelia Deshmukh, his real-life partner, is wonderful in her part as Saibai.

Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt deliver solid performances, each adding value to the film. Salman Khan should be dubbed Cameo Khan from this point on.

Overall, Raja Shivaji is a film that commands respect more than it commands engagement. The intent is noble, the scale undeniable. But for all it's visual grandeur, it doesn’t translate into a consistent, gripping cinematic experience. It soars in parts, especially towards the end. But as a whole, it remains a spectacle that you admire more than you feel.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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