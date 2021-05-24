Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajeev Sen excited to become a father as wife Charu Asopa announces pregnancy: 'Feels like a dream'
bollywood

Rajeev Sen excited to become a father as wife Charu Asopa announces pregnancy: 'Feels like a dream'

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen is all set to become a father soon. His wife, Charu Asopa announced her pregnancy last week.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Actor Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa are expecting their first baby.

Actor Rajeev Sen is excited to become a father soon. His wife, actor Charu Asopa announced her pregnancy last week through an Instagram post.

Rajeev has said that he cannot believe how he will be a father in just a few months. He also mentioned that while Charu is with her mother in Bikaner, he is in Mumbai and hopes to meet her soon after the lockdown is lifted.

Speaking to a leading daily, he said, "I am absolutely thrilled and so excited. I still cannot believe the fact that we are going to become parents. It feels like a dream. But it is a dream that has come true. Initially, when I heard the news, I could not believe that I will become a father in a few months."

"Charu is with her family in Bikaner as she needs a lot of care and the right kind of food for herself and our baby. She is very close to her mother, who is taking great care of her. I am hoping to join them soon after the pandemic situation improves. We are both looking forward to a new innings in our lives,” he added.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan agrees being less successful than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir was ‘good’ for him

Charu announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post on Saturday. Sharing a photo of cradling her baby bump, she wrote, "GRATEFUL. THANKFUL. BLESSED." Talking about how she came to know that she was pregnant, she said in an HT interview, “I remember I was shivering in the bathroom, and couldn’t even come outside for 15-20 minutes. Then I told Rajeev and he was also confused and didn’t know how to express. It was late at night, we didn’t know if we should tell the family then or wait until morning. Then we video called everyone at 12:30am, I wish I’d have recorded their expressions. They all were so happy.”

Rajeev is the younger brother of actor Sushmita Sen. He and Charu experienced a rough patch in their relationship last year when she accused him of leaving her alone in Mumbai during the lockdown and said that he 'doubted' her. They made up soon after.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
charu asopa rajeev sen

Related Stories

tv

Charu Asopa Sen announces pregnancy: I’m taking extra care, as going to the hospital even for normal check-up is very scary amid the pandemic

PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:32 PM IST
bollywood

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee excited to be ‘elder sister again’ as Charu Asopa announces pregnancy

PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:52 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP