Rajeev Sen reacts to people trolling sister Sushmita Sen for dating Lalit Modi: ‘A lot has been said...'

After Sushmita Sen gave it back to trolls on social media for calling her ‘gold digger’, now the actor’s brother Rajeev Sen stepped up to defend her. It all began after IPL founder and businessman Lalit Modi announced that he was dating Sushmita. Reacting to mean comments and memes, Rajeev called his sister a ‘self-made woman.’ (Also read: Vikram Bhatt defends ex Sushmita Sen's relationship with Lalit Modi)

Last week, Lalit Modi tweeted pictures with Sushmita. His post read, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure." He also added, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.” Reacting to the sudden announcement, Rajeev had previously said that he wasn’t aware of Lalit and Sushmita. In fact, he said he was surprised.

Talking about Sushmita and Lalit being trolled, Rajeev Sen now told ETimes, “A lot has been said about my sister negatively regarding her current pictures with Mr Modi. I can proudly say that my sister is a self-made woman. She knows her priorities, she is a responsible mother and a role model for many Indians. Nothing can take that away from her. Also, whatever my sister had to say, she has done that through her Instagram posts.”

After announcing her relationship online, Sushmita reacted to the ‘gold digger’ tag first on Twitter. She shared news articles defending her and added a long Instagram post. “The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself,” read an excerpt from her post. She was previously dating Rohman Shawl and parted ways last year.

