Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajesh Roshan recalls feeling Amitabh Bachchan's 'anger on the phone'
bollywood

Rajesh Roshan recalls feeling Amitabh Bachchan's 'anger on the phone'

Rajesh Roshan, on his birthday, recalled the story behind the song Chookar Mere Man Ko and having a phone call with Amitabh Bachchan during which he could 'feel' the actor's anger.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Music director Rajesh Roshan recalled the story behind one of his hit songs, Chookar Mere Mann Ko, and how it made actor Amitabh Bachchan angry. The song was composed for the 1981 film Yaarana.

In an interview on his 66th birthday, Rajesh said that Amitabh was busy shooting another film when he finalised the song. The idea of fitting the song sequence in his packed schedule made him angry, but he agreed to do it.

The song had a 'big history', Rajesh told indianexpress.com. "Amitabh Bachchan used to regularly come to my music room for Yaarana after he was done with its shooting. When the song was getting made, he went to shoot this movie in Calcutta. From there, he called me one morning, and said this song has been made very fast, he won’t be able to shoot it. I told him if he has faith in me, he should film it. I could feel his anger on the phone."

He continued, "But he shot the song as it is, he never cancelled it though he was in a position to tell director Raakesh Kumar to change the song and the music director, but he didn’t. It often happens today though. Today, nobody will forget the way Kishore Kumar sang it, like the lines 'Aaja tera aanchal yeh pyaar se main bhar doon…' It’s a song to remember.”

Also read: When Hrithik Roshan talked about his hard childhood: ‘We couldn’t pay rent, slept on mats’

Rajesh and his filmmaker brother Rakesh are the sons of late music director Roshan. The two brothers have collaborated on several films such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. He has also composed the music for his nephew Hrithik Roshan's films such as Kites and Kaabil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajesh roshan amitabh bachchan rakesh roshan

Related Stories

bollywood

Sussanne Khan poses in ‘gender fluid’ Pathani suit, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan compliments her ‘super look’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:50 PM IST
bollywood

Rakesh Roshan remembers how Rishi Kapoor and young Ranbir Kapoor would join him and Hrithik Roshan on holidays

PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 02:04 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP