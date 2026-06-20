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‘What have you done?’: Rajkumar Hirani recalls director declaring Sanjay Dutt-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS a ‘disaster’

Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS, which starred Sanjay Dutt in lead role, faced early criticism but eventually became a hit.

Jun 20, 2026 08:44 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Rajkumar Hirani took a chance with Munna Bhai MBBS to show the softer side of Bollywood's Khalnayak, Sanjay Dutt, and it worked like magic. However, the film did not have only supporters from the beginning. In a recent interaction, Hirani shared how a director declared the film a 'disaster' after watching its trial show.

Director declared Munna Bhai MBBS a 'disaster'

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's still from Munna Bhai MBBS.

While speaking to Sanjay Arora, Rajkumar said that the director questioned his choice of putting a full-fledged action hero like Sanjay Dutt in a hospital, wearing a uniform. He recalled, “I remember when the film was completed and we were holding a trial show. A few people had come to watch it, including a director. After seeing it, he told me, ‘What have you done? You’ve made a disaster. Sanjay Dutt is an action hero, and you’re making a film with him set in a hospital? And you’ve even shot the songs here. At least one song should have been filmed at a foreign location.' ‘This should have been a colourful film. The characters should have been dressed in colourful clothes. What is this? You’ve put everyone in hospital uniforms.'”

Munnabhai MBBS' opening was underwhelming

Hirani is currently busy writing the script of the sequel of his another big film -- 3 Idiots. The filmmaker, in a recent interaction, revealed that the three main lead characters of the film – Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi – will go through a mid-life crisis in the sequel.

 
sanjay dutt
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