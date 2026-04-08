Vignesh Shivan is only director in Tamil cinema who can make films like 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS, says filmmaker Ram

Vignesh Shivan is gearing up for the release of his film Love Insurance Kompany. The cast and crew were present at the pre-release event for the film, where filmmaker Ram showered praises for Vignesh and his capabilities as a director. He said that Vignesh is the only filmmaker in the Tamil industry who can make films like Rajkumar Hirani. (Also read: Vignesh Shivan says he ‘can't afford actress Nayanthara’ for LIK event; gets emotional as she joins him on stage. Watch) Vignesh Shivan was compared with Rajkumar Hirani at a recent event.

What Ram said about Vignesh Shivan During the event, Ram went on stage and said, “Like 3 Idiots and Munnabhai MBBS, the films of Rajkumar Hirani… There is only one person in the Tamil film industry who can make films like that. He has narrated the story of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan 300 times before shooting the film, and I have laughed during every narration.”

He went on to add a tidbit about the casting of that film and shared, "Actually, Anirudh [Ravichander] was supposed to play the lead in the film. But that didn't happen. Vicky told me that he couldn't find an actor who could narrate the story to every hero in the industry. I was the one who asked him to pitch the story to Vijay Sethupathi, but he hesitated, saying that he is stocky and he wanted someone who looks meek but makes believe that he is a rowdy. But I still encouraged Vicky to go for it, and then it happened."

Rajkumar Hirani is often considered one of the best filmmakers in the Hindi film industry, having directed iconic films like Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), Sanju (2018), and Dunki (2023). His films are known for blending comedy with social commentary.

About Vignesh's films Vignesh made his directorial debut with Podaa Podi (2012), followed by Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018) and a segment in the anthology Paava Kadhaigal (2020). His last film was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which was released in 2022. Vigesh began dating Nayanthara after she worked in his debut directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). They married in a private ceremony in Mahabalipuram in June 2022 and announced the birth of their twins via surrogacy in October of the same year.

Love Insurance Kompany stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. The sci-fi romantic comedy is set in 2040 Chennai, where an AI app determines relationship compatibility. The story follows Vibe Vassey (Pradeep), who falls for Dheema (Krithi) but must prove that real love transcends technological approval. It is set to release in theatres on April 10.