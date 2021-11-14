Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajkummar, Patralekhaa's wedding celebrations kick off with romantic engagement; Farah Khan, Saqib Saleem attend. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are all set to tie the knot. Their engagement ceremony on Saturday was straight out of a dream. 
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got engaged in Chandigarh on Saturday. 
Published on Nov 14, 2021 08:07 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are finally tying the knot this month. The couple got engaged on Saturday in an intimate ceremony which had white as the theme for the night. While Rajkummar got down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, she, too, asked him to marry her. 

While Rajkummar kept it simple in a white kurta-churidaar paired with a matching jacket and sports shoes, Patralekhaa wore a white off-shoulder gown with a short train. She complemented it with a snake-pattern diamond necklace.

A video of the two getting engaged at the The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh, has surfaced online. It shows Rajkummar getting down on one knee and asking her, “Patralekhaa, will you marry me?” Patralekhaa also bends down to sit, but before he could put the rock on her finger, she takes the lead and asks him instead, “Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?” and puts a ring on his finger. Once he wears the ring, he puts a ring on her finger, amid cheers from the guests. The two then go on to dance to a romantic song. 

More pictures of them posing with the guests have appeared on the web. It shows the hotel and how it was decked up with white lights for the couple's white-theme engagement. Actor Saqib Saleem and filmmaker Farah Khan were also part of the celebration.

Also read: Patralekhaa's sister shares hilarious ‘intimate footage' from actor's 'wedding' to Rajkummar Rao. Watch

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had played a married couple in the film, Citylights. The two then came together for the web show, Bose: Dead/Alive. Rajkummar had once revealed he had seen her during an ad shoot and had decided to marry her one day. During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed the one thought that came to his mind when he saw her for the first time. ''Kitni pyaari ladki hai, isse toh shaadi karni chahiye (such a nice girl, I should marry her)," he said. 

