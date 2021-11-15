Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding card leaks online, couple opts for a minimalistic invite

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are set to get married in Chandigarh. The couple had an intimate white-theme engagement on Saturday, which will be followed by the nuptials on Monday. Now their wedding invite has surfaced online which confirms the date and venue of their wedding.

A fanpage shared the wedding invite on Twitter. The card is indigo in colour and seems to have been sent from the bride's side. It has chandeliers, lotuses and a monument similar to the venue hotel printed on it. It read, ‘Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh'.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got engaged on Saturday at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh and the proposal video went viral in no time. Rajkummar went down on one knee to ask Patralekhaa if she would marry him but the latter quickly sat down and asked him instead if he would marry her and put a ring on his finger. It was only then that Rajkummar finished his proposal and made her wear the ring. The two danced to a romantic song thereafter. Their sneakers which they matched with their respective attires - kurta-churidar and a gown, also caught fans' attention.

Saqib Saleem and Farah Khan were among the few Bollywood celebrities present at the engagement function.

The wedding venue is known for its old world charm and is located at the foothills of the Himalayas. It is spread across 8,000 acres in Siswan Forest Range.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for a few years now. They had appeared in the 2014 Hansal Mehta film Citylights and also featured in web show Bose: Dead/Alive.