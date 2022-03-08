Rajkummar Rao calls late mother his ‘hero’ on her death anniversary: 'I'll make you proud'. See pic

Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a picture from his wedding in which he is seen sitting in front a photo of his late mother, blowing a kiss at her. The actor remembered his mother, Kamlesh Yadav on her sixth death anniversary on Tuesday. Kamlesh died in 2016, at that time Rajkummar was shooting for Newton. (Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa made a shrine for his late parents, her dad at their wedding. See pic )

Sharing the picture, Rajkummar wrote, “It’s been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I’ll always keep you in my heart and I know you’re always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me. I’m a very proud son and I’ll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa.”

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, Mallika Dua and Samiksha Pednekar dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote, “You are a great son sir, maa must be very happy.” Another one said, “This is so sweet.” While one wrote, “She must be very very proud of you.”

Last year, when Rajkummar came on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, he opened up about how he got the news of his mother's death and that she was a big Amitabh Bachchan fan.

He said: “When I was shooting for Newton, I got the news that she is no more. She was never able to come to Mumbai but she used to say that I want to meet you (Amitabh) once. So when she died, I felt really guilty that I wasn't able to get her to meet you. That very night when (she died), I contacted you and told you about it. I asked you if it was possible for you to make a short video for her and I will not show it to anyone else and I'll just play the video in front of her photo because she just wanted to meet you once. And sir, you instantly made a video for her and I played it in front of her photo and for some reason sir the video disappeared from the pen drive on its own. Nobody knows where the video is. I think it was meant to be between you and her and thank you so much for doing this."

Rajummar was seen in the recently released film Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, Chum Darang, Seema Pahwa and Sheeba Chaddha among others. He has several films in the pipeline including Mr and Mrs Mahi with Jahnvi, Anubhav Sinha's Bheed and Netflix Original Monica, O My Darling.

