Rajkummar Rao on concept of renting families: ‘Why can’t it become a norm in India?'

Rajkummar Rao is looking forward to the release of his film, Hum Do Humaare Do, in which his character adopts parents on rent in order to complete his family. The actor has asked why can't we introduce the same concept in India where there are so many lonely people.

Rajkummar's character rents Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah to play his parents in the film as his girlfriend, played by Kriti Sanon, wants to marry in a ‘sweet family complete with parents and a cute dog’.

Talking about the concept, Rajkummar told Mid-Day in an interview, "When I first heard the story, I wondered, ‘Why can’t it become a norm in India as well?’ There are so many lonely old people out there, and so many lonely [youngsters]. They can come together to become a family.”

“We aren’t trying to be preachy with this film, but it’s possible that lonely people can complete each other by simply being together,” he added.

Earlier, director Abhishek Jain said Hum Do Hamare Do aims to highlight that a family is not always about blood relations. He had said, “The concept about adopting parents was novel. If people are less privileged and are abandoned, does society give them the option of adopting parents? That was the idea and that’s how it started.”

During their research for the film, the team stumbled upon a piece of information that stated that in Japan there is a culture of adopting families. “Japan is a country that has the greatest number of old people and there are young people who are adopting old people," he said.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya.

(With PTI inputs)