Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa made a shrine for his late parents, her dad at their wedding. See pic

Actor Rajkummar Rao who got married to his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa last month shared a picture in which he was seen looking at the photos of his late mother and father and Patralekhaa's late father. The photo is from the couple's wedding.

Rajkummar captioned the photo with the lyrics of Maroon 5's Memories, “Here's to the ones that we got. Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not. @patralekhaa." In the black and white photo, Rajkummar was seen smiling, looking at the pictures as he stood there with folded hands.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Actor Karanvir Vohra wrote, “Om Namah Shivay.” One fan commented, “Things bring back all the memories, and the memories bring back memories bring back you,” completing the song.

Rajkummar's mother, Kamlesh Yadav died in 2016 when the actor was shooting for the film Newton. Earlier this year, Rajkummar remembered his mother on her fifth death anniversary. He wrote, “It's been 5 years, Maa, since you left us, but, there has not even been a single day since, wherein, I haven't felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother. I see you in every mother out there.”

He lost his father, Satyapal Yadav in September 2019. Satyapal, who worked as a government employee, died in Gurugram, after being admitted to the Medanta hospital for 17 days.

Patralekhaa lost her father earlier this year. Her emotional tribute to her dad read: "I am angry, I am sad, I am at a loss of words... This pain, this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything... Papa...I love you. We will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father, the best husband."

"You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them...See you Papa on the other side... I love you," the actor added.

