Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa made a shrine for his late parents, her dad at their wedding. See pic
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa made a shrine for his late parents, her dad at their wedding. See pic

Actor Rajkummar Rao lost his mother Kamlesh Yadav in 2016 and her father Satyapal Yadav in 2019. Patralekhaa lost her dad in 2021.
Rajkummar Rao remembers his late parents and wife Patralekhaa's late father.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:26 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rajkummar Rao who got married to his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa last month shared a picture in which he was seen looking at the photos of his late mother and father and Patralekhaa's late father. The photo is from the couple's wedding.

Rajkummar captioned the photo with the lyrics of Maroon 5's Memories, “Here's to the ones that we got. Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not. @patralekhaa." In the black and white photo,  Rajkummar was seen smiling, looking at the pictures as he stood there with folded hands. 

RELATED STORIES

Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Actor Karanvir Vohra wrote, “Om Namah Shivay.” One fan commented, “Things bring back all the memories, and the memories bring back memories bring back you,” completing the song. 

Rajkummar's mother, Kamlesh Yadav died in 2016 when the actor was shooting for the film Newton. Earlier this year, Rajkummar remembered his mother on her fifth death anniversary. He wrote, “It's been 5 years, Maa, since you left us, but, there has not even been a single day since, wherein, I haven't felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother. I see you in every mother out there.”

He lost his father, Satyapal Yadav in September 2019. Satyapal, who worked as a government employee, died in Gurugram, after being admitted to the Medanta hospital for 17 days.

Patralekhaa lost her father earlier this year. Her emotional tribute to her dad read: "I am angry, I am sad, I am at a loss of words... This pain, this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything... Papa...I love you. We will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father, the best husband."

"You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them...See you Papa on the other side... I love you," the actor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajkummar rao patralekhaa
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP