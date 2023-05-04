Rajkummar Rao reunites with Priyanka Chopra for Love Again’s New York premiere: ‘You were fab as always my friend’

Rajummar Rao, who had worked together with Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger, reunited with her at the premiere of her Hollywood film Love Again in New York. The actor praised Priyanka for her performance in the romantic comedy and thanked her for inviting him. He posted a selfie of the two of them on Instagram Stories, and Priyanka reacted with love as she re-shared their photo as well. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at Love Again premiere, Nick Jonas joins her on red carpet)

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao had previously acted together in The White Tiger (2021).

After the premiere, Rajkummar shared their photograph together at the premiere and wrote, "Congratulations @priyankachopra on Love Again. Really enjoyed this sweet, fun romantic comedy with some fine performances and you were fab as always my friend. Thank you for having me for your New York screening of Love Again." In the selfie, Rajkummar wore a red T-shirt with a denim jacket. He also donned rounded sunglasses. Priyanka Chopra, who had her arm around him, wor a light pink outfit.

Rajkummar posted on his Instagram Story.

Later, Priyanka shared his Instagram Stories, and replied, "Much love always! (two pink hearts emoji) @rajkummar_rao." Her Love Again co-star Sam Heughan was also present for the New York premiere. Celine Dion and Russell Tovey are also part of the rom-com. Priyanka's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, has a cameo in the film as one of her character's possible suitors.

Priyanka shared Rajkumar's Instagram Story.

Priyanka and Rajkummar had starred as husband and wife in Ramin Bahrani's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger. The Netflix film also starred Adarsh Gourav, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya. Priyanka was also a co-producer on the English language film. It was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for writer-director Ramin at the 93rd Academy Awards. She is also starring in the Prime Video web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

Rajkummar recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Badhaai Do. He was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed which also featured his Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The actor recently wrapped filming on Mr And Mrs Mahi. He stars in the Dharma Productions film opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in the biopic Sri as industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar are also part of the project.

