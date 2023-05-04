Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at Love Again premiere, Nick Jonas joins her on red carpet

Busy woman Priyanka Chopra has no time to rest. Right after the promotions for Citadel, she has jumped into promoting her upcoming film Love Again. The romantic comedy releases on May 5 and also stars Sam Heughan. The film had a premiere in New York on Wednesday that was attended by Priyanka, Sam and even her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra arrived with Nick Jonas at the Love Again premiere; Priyanka and Sam Heughan greet each other with kisses.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka arrived hand in hand with her looking taller than him in her high heels. She wore a blush blue gown with a pouffy skirt, a giant bow on her back and no straps. She styled her hair straight and wore a simple necklace. Nick wore a grey suit that well complemented Priyanka's look. Sam looked handsome in his all-black look.

At the premiere, as Sam met Priyanka, the two shared a cute kiss and he tenderly gave her a peck on her nose and she pouted. Fans of the actors loved their cute chemistry. “Seeing Sam kiss Priyanka on her nose , It's so sweet and tender,” wrote one. “Sam was just the sweetest,” wrote another.

At the red carpet, Priyanka talked about her scene with Nick in the film. He has a special cameo as her weird date from a dating app. Speaking about him, she said he ‘took one for the team’. “I was supposed to do this with a random actor and during Covid having someone lick my face, I was not about it. So I was like ‘Please Nick could you do it?’ He was a sport, he came on set, it was so funny, I was completely unprofessional that day. Because he was really taking the douchebag thing really seriously and practising for it. I just was in rips,” she said.

In Love Again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a woman mourning the death of her boyfriend who texts his old number not knowing it belongs to someone new (Sam Heughan). Celine Dion (and her music) co-star in this romantic drama.

