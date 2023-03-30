Rajkummar Rao reveals why everyone is happy that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan did well

After four years, Shah Rukh Khan returned to Hindi cinema with Pathaan. The action film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has become a blockbuster hit and one of the highest Hindi grossers of all time. Rajkummar Rao revealed that over the years he had learnt a lot from Shah Rukh, especially in the way the superstar treats others. Rajkummar also said that he was happy with Pathaan's phenomenal success because Shah Rukh deserved it. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao responds to viral interview on nepotism with Sonam Kapoor: 'It was edited in such a way...')

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan released in theatres on January 25 and has become a blockbuster hit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar shared that he had been a fan of Shah Rukh's since before he became an actor. He got to meet Shah Rukh Khan in person after the release of Shahid (2012) for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. Shah Rukh congratulated him on his win and knew all about his career. Rajkummar added that even now there's so much to learn from him. He shared that whenever he gets time, he would ask him specific questions about his film roles, like Swades, to know more about his acting process.

Speaking to the Humans of Bombay in an interview, Rajkummar said, "There's a lot to learn from [Shah Rukh Khan]. Shah Rukh sir, the way he treats you, the way he gives you so much of respect. His whole attention is on you. He's present, that's a great quality. Just to listen to someone. At every party, he would go down three floors, come to your car, open the door for you, make you sit and say bye to you till you are out of his sight. He doesn't have to do that. That's what makes him so special and that's why we all love him. That's why we're all so happy that Pathaan did so well. Because he deserves it and much more."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor's most recent role is Bheed where he plays a police officer in the Anubhav Sinha film. The Hindi feature, which is shot in black and white, also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza. He also has Dharma Productions rom-com Mr And Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor and the biopic Sri on industrialist Srikanth Bolla lined up for release this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON