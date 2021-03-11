Rajkummar Rao surprises Roohi audience by selling tickets at Delhi multiplex, see photos

Rajkummar Rao gave cinegoers a surprise, as he turned ticket-seller at a multiplex in Delhi on Thursday morning. He was selling tickets for his new release, Roohi, which is the first big film to release in theatres after they were allowed to operate at 100% occupancy last month.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi marks Rajkummar’s return to the horror-comedy genre after 2018’s Stree. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Bhawra Pandey in Roohi.

Rajkummar Rao poses for the shutterbugs.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rajkummar said that he is not really anxious about whether the audience will watch Roohi in theatres. “I know the kind of precautions theatres are taking to make people feel very safe when they go to watch films. People are also really waiting for something to come on the big screen now. Watching a film on the big screen in a dark theatre is something else,” he said.

“A film like Roohi is meant to be watched with the audience because you want to laugh and feel scared with everyone around. I think it will be a very unique and fun experience for people to watch it in theatres,” he added.

Roohi has opened to mixed reviews. The Hindustan Times review called it a ‘rather drab’ horror-comedy, which falls short of expectations when it comes to scares as well as laughs. “With a plot that's too convoluted and takes the entire runtime of the film to establish itself, Roohi terribly falters at storytelling, and fails to give out the message it intends to. Even until the intermission, you can't make out the exact reasoning behind whatever is unfolding on screen,” it said.

Rajkummar will be seen next in Badhaai Do, opposite Bhumi Pednekar. A standalone sequel to the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, the film revolves around the concept of lavender marriages.