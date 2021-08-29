Rajpal Yadav dismisses web shows: 'Don't want to earn a living by giving gaalis'

Actor Rajpal Yadav has said that he does not see himself fitting into the OTT space, which he feels relies too heavily on swearing. Rajpal's last couple of films -- Coolie No 1 and Hungama 2 -- both released on streaming platforms.

In an interview, Rajpal Yadav said that even without 'gaalis (swear words)' he has earned 'taalis (accolades)'. He thanked his fans for sticking by him through his career.

He told a leading daily, "The trend of OTT has really caught on but I don’t see myself fitting into that space. The kind of web series that are being churned out in the past few years, I can’t relate to it. I don’t like giving gaalis (abusing) on screen, which has become quite common in the web series nowadays. Mujhe bina gaaliyon ke taaliyan mili hai apne kaam ke liye (I have fetched the accolades even without mouthing cuss words)."

He added, "I don’t wish to do something I don’t appreciate in real life. I didn’t want to earn my living by bad-mouthing on screen and thankfully, I didn’t have to. I am very lucky that even after two decades people are not bored of watching me. I entirely credit my fans for keeping the actor in me alive."

Rajpal Yadav, who is known for his supporting performances in comedy films, said that the only person who dared to cast him in a lead role was Ram Gopal Varma, with whom he's worked over half-a-dozen times. "Only RGV was brave enough to offer me a lead role in Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon," he said, recalling that he was nominated for awards that year alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.