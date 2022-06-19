Rajpal Yadav: Fortunate to celebrate my 25 years in B’wood with a blockbuster

Actor Rajpal Yadav calls it an absolute delight to celebrate 25 years in the film industry with a blockbuster.

The UPite says, “It’s an incredible co-incidence where I’m getting to ring in my silver jubilee year in Bollywood with a smashing hit that entered the swanky ₹200 crore-club and still seems unstoppable.

After a dull phase due to pandemic, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a game changer for all of us. It not only made me sail through a rough patch but gave me a chance to start afresh in the industry.”

The versatile actor is thoroughly enjoying the current chapter to the fullest. “What better could I have asked for as I am all set to begin my second innings in the industry? However, in my head, I am still a newbie on the block (laughs),” says the Partner, Malamaal Weekly and Dhol actor.

Yadav was the only actor who got to be part of sequel to the 2007 movie. “I was a little surprised when I got to know that after over a decade BB was heading for a sequel. And then, Anees (Bazmee, director) bhai called me and said it’s time to take the character of Chhote Pandit to next level. I was ecstatic hearing the idea. The character actually elevated a notch up from the last outing. It turned out to be of the best roles that I played of late. I have enjoyed every bit of the movie and so is the audience.” Seen playing a variety of characters largely comedy Yadav feels his journey in the industry has been full of highs and lows.

“My journey too has been like many actors there who are well-versed with their craft and usually go out of their way to do total justice to whatever character they get to play on screen. I have given my heart and soul to this profession and got immense love from the audience. For example, my latest digital release Ardh can be far-fetched for some but I knew that I am going to do it because it’s not just a character balki woh ek jeevan hai hazaaro logon ka! When the makers asked me my fees, I said ek rupiya pachhis paisa only and so whatever I got over it was a sheer bonus,” he smiles and signs off.