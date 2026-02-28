Rajpal Yadav launches new YouTube channel days after release from Tihar Jail: ‘Bahut dino se taiyari kar raha tha’

In a new video, Rajpal said, “Bahut dino se taiyaari kar raha tha ek naayi pari ki shuruat karne ke liye. Woh ghadi aa gayi hai. Aapka aashirwaad chahiye mera aaj se YouTube channel launch ho raha hai. Mere channel ka naam hai Rajpal Naurang Yadav (I am your Rajpal, and I am very happy to announce my YouTube channel. I have been preparing for this since the last few days. Now that moment has arrived. I need all of your blessings. The name of my channel is Rajpal Naurang Yadav).”

Actor Rajpal Yadav grabbed headlines after he landed in trouble over the payment of settlement amounts in a cheque-bounce case. After failing to repay the loan and multiple post-dated cheques issued in connection with it, the actor was ordered to surrender to Tihar Jail in early February 2026. He was granted interim bail a few days ago, on February 16. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Rajpal announced that he is starting his own YouTube channel. (Also read: Rajpal Yadav makes first public appearance after ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, recreates Chota Pandit moment )

In his first YouTube video, Rajpal shared the same clip, and added a few more lines where he said that he will keep updating about his personal as well as professional life on the platform.

He went on to add that the mission of the channel is, “Bachche, budhe, naujawan, sabko manoranjan ek samaan. Khub sabko arth rupee ankho ka anjan miley, aur saath mein swasthya rehne ke liye achcha blood circulation ke liye achcha manoranjan mile. Ye channel apka hain, enjoy kijiye. Khub share aur subscribe kijiye (From kids to veterans, this channel promises to entertain you all. May all of you stay happy and healthy. This channel is yours, please enjoy. Please share and subscribe too).”

Rajpal Yadav surrendered in Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court declined to grant him more time in long-pending cheque bounce cases. The actor, known for films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt, Phir Hera Pheri, Partner, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and Chup Chup Ke, ran into legal trouble over a long-running ₹9 crore cheque bounce and debt case, which dates back to a loan he took in 2010 to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.

Several celebrities have stepped forward to support him since the news of his jail term surfaced. Sonu Sood was among the first to publicly offer his help. Gurmeet Choudhary, Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh have offered financial assistance. On the work front, he will be seen next in Bhooth Bangla.