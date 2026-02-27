Rajpal Yadav makes first public appearance after ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, recreates Chota Pandit moment

The playful gesture sent photographers into laughter, with many cheering him on. Videos of the light-hearted moment quickly surfaced online, with social media users remarking that, despite the recent controversy, the actor appeared keen to maintain the comic energy that made him a household name. One fan wrote, “It's so good to see him back and energetic like before.” Another fan commented, “Comedy king Rajpal ji.” A third fan commented, “Sir hamesha hi ese happy raha karo (Sir, I wish you happiness always)."

Dressed casually in a grey T-shirt layered with a green shirt and blue jeans, Rajpal greeted the media with folded hands and blew kisses as he posed for the cameras. As photographers began chanting “Paani, paani (water, water)”, a popular dialogue associated with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the actor responded with an impromptu hop, instantly evoking memories of his eccentric Chhota Pandit character from the 2007 horror-comedy.

Actor Rajpal Yadav made his first public appearance after being embroiled in ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, and had an interesting, light-hearted interaction with paparazzi. The actor was spotted at an event in Mumbai, where he surprised photographers by jumping playfully, reminiscent of his iconic character Chhota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case Rajpal Yadav’s recent public appearance comes amid ongoing legal trouble over a long-running ₹9 crore cheque bounce and debt case, which dates back to a loan he took in 2010 to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.

After failing to repay the loan and multiple post-dated cheques issued in connection with it, the actor was ordered to surrender to Tihar Jail in early February 2026.

He complied and was incarcerated before the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail on 17 February, after he deposited part of the amount as ordered by the court and complied with bail conditions; his sentence has been suspended until 18 March pending further proceedings.

Rajpal Yadav's upcoming project He has resumed shooting for the ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle, part of the popular Welcome franchise, after being granted interim bail recently. The film sees him working alongside a large star cast, including big names like Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

In addition, he is set to appear in the Priyadarshan-directed Bhooth Bangla, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Tabu. It is a horror-comedy expected to release on 10 April 2026.