Rajpal Yadav's lawyer reacts to Supreme Court's two-week ultimatum in cheque bounce case, ‘doing drama’ jibe

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been allowed a final two-week window by the Supreme Court to deposit at least ₹2 crore in connection with his ongoing financial dispute with a private complainant. But that did not come without some stern admonishment as the court took a jibe at the actor, saying he was ‘doing drama’ in court.

Rajpal Yadav's lawyer addresses cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav earned the Supreme Court's ire in a cheque bounce case.

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Addressing the matter, advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay, who represents Rajpal Yadav, spoke to the media, calling the two-week window a ‘great relief’ to his client, and also assured that the actor’s team will comply with the court’s orders and directions.

Speaking with the press outside the court on Tuesday, Upadhyay said, “We welcome this order... The Court has graciously given us time to deposit this amount. Initially, it was ₹5 crores. Now the Court has reduced it to ₹2 crores. It's a great relief for us, and we will comply with the orders and directions of this Court.”

What did the Supreme Court say

Deep Dive What is the background of Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case? Rajpal Yadav took a loan of ₹5 crore from Murali Productions in 2010 for his film 'Ata Pata Laapata', but due to its lackluster performance, he failed to repay the amount, which eventually grew to nearly ₹9 crore, leading to a cheque bounce case. Why did the Supreme Court express distrust in Rajpal Yadav? The Supreme Court expressed distrust in Rajpal Yadav due to his past conduct in court, which included failing to comply with previous court orders, leading the Chief Justice to remark on his propensity for 'doing drama' both in Bollywood and in court. How much time has the Supreme Court granted Rajpal Yadav to deposit the ₹2 crore? The Supreme Court has granted Rajpal Yadav a final window of two weeks to deposit at least ₹2 crore with the court registry, following a request from his lawyer for additional time to arrange the funds.

On Tuesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said Rajpal Yadav’s earlier conduct in the matter did not give the court much confidence. The Chief Justice said, “Looking at his past conduct... how can anybody trust him? He’s perfect in doing drama and acting in Bollywood; he’s doing the same thing in Court also.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, despite this, the Supreme Court granted the actor two more weeks after his lawyer assured the bench that he would deposit at least ₹2 crore within the given time and provide a surety for the remaining amount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, despite this, the Supreme Court granted the actor two more weeks after his lawyer assured the bench that he would deposit at least ₹2 crore within the given time and provide a surety for the remaining amount. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajpal Yadav also continues to enjoy the court's protection against arrest until the next hearing, which is scheduled for October 5. However, he has been directed to surrender his passport.

What is the case against Rajpal Yadav?

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of around ₹5 crore from a Delhi-based company, Murali Productions, to make his first film as a director, Ata Pata Laapata. The film did not perform well at the box office and failed to earn enough to cover its costs. Since then, the actor has expressed his inability to return the due amount. Over the years, the unpaid amount continued to increase due to interest and other charges and reportedly reached nearly ₹9 crore. The dispute later led to a cheque bounce case against the actor.

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Rajpal Yadav was eventually arrested earlier this year, before his industry colleagues rallied around him, helping him repay some amount, which led to him being released from the prison.