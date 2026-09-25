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Rajpal Yadav recalls meeting Mushtaq Khan just two hours before his death: ‘I talked to him, he shook my hand’

Rajpal Yadav remembered his last conversation with Mushtaq Khan and revealed that he met him just two hours before his death.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026, 08:14:56 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his roles in films such as Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Stree 2, has died at the age of 56 after battling cancer. Tributes have poured in on social media following his death. Actor Rajpal Yadav, who recently met Mushtaq in the hospital, shared a memory of their last meeting and penned an emotional tribute to his late friend.

Rajpal Yadav recalls meeting Mushtaq Khan in hospital

Rajpal Yadav remembers Mushtaq Khan.
Rajpal Yadav remembers Mushtaq Khan.

On Thursday, Rajpal took to Instagram and shared a picture of Mushtaq. Expressing his grief, the actor wrote, "This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart."

Deep Dive

What were Mushtaq Khan's last moments before his death?

Rajpal Yadav recalls meeting Mushtaq Khan just two hours before his death, where they talked and shared a handshake, expressing disbelief at his sudden passing.

How did Mushtaq Khan's cancer diagnosis progress before his death?

Mushtaq Khan had been diagnosed with lung cancer, which had initially improved. However, it relapsed eight days before his passing, leading to his critical condition and hospitalization.

What is the significance of Mushtaq Khan's iconic dialogue in the film Welcome?

Mushtaq Khan's memorable line, 'Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player tha,' became iconic and is fondly remembered as a highlight of his performance in the movie Welcome.
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Sunny Deol also paid tribute to Mushtaq. Sharing a photo of the late actor, he wrote on Instagram, “Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

About Mushtaq Khan's death

Mushtaq was battling cancer and had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in critical condition. He was placed in the ICU and reportedly passed away on Thursday evening.

His business partner, Shivam, confirmed the news to HT City. He said, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days ago and he had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."

Mushtaq Khan made his screen debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he appeared in several Hindi films, including Welcome, Aashiqui, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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