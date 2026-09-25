Rajpal Yadav recalls meeting Mushtaq Khan just two hours before his death: ‘I talked to him, he shook my hand’

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his roles in films such as Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Stree 2, has died at the age of 56 after battling cancer. Tributes have poured in on social media following his death. Actor Rajpal Yadav, who recently met Mushtaq in the hospital, shared a memory of their last meeting and penned an emotional tribute to his late friend.

Rajpal Yadav recalls meeting Mushtaq Khan in hospital

Rajpal Yadav remembers Mushtaq Khan.

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On Thursday, Rajpal took to Instagram and shared a picture of Mushtaq. Expressing his grief, the actor wrote, "This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart."

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{{^usCountry}} Rajpal had also shared a video from their meeting but later deleted it and uploaded a picture of Mushtaq while paying tribute to him. However, a social media user subsequently shared the now-deleted video online. In the video, Rajpal is seen meeting Mushtaq in the hospital. The late actor is seen lying on the bed and holding Rajpal's hand. Rajpal can be heard trying to comfort him and reassuring him that he would get better soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajpal had also shared a video from their meeting but later deleted it and uploaded a picture of Mushtaq while paying tribute to him. However, a social media user subsequently shared the now-deleted video online. In the video, Rajpal is seen meeting Mushtaq in the hospital. The late actor is seen lying on the bed and holding Rajpal's hand. Rajpal can be heard trying to comfort him and reassuring him that he would get better soon. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What were Mushtaq Khan's last moments before his death? Rajpal Yadav recalls meeting Mushtaq Khan just two hours before his death, where they talked and shared a handshake, expressing disbelief at his sudden passing. How did Mushtaq Khan's cancer diagnosis progress before his death? Mushtaq Khan had been diagnosed with lung cancer, which had initially improved. However, it relapsed eight days before his passing, leading to his critical condition and hospitalization. What is the significance of Mushtaq Khan's iconic dialogue in the film Welcome? Mushtaq Khan's memorable line, 'Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player tha,' became iconic and is fondly remembered as a highlight of his performance in the movie Welcome.

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Sunny Deol also paid tribute to Mushtaq. Sharing a photo of the late actor, he wrote on Instagram, “Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

About Mushtaq Khan's death

Mushtaq was battling cancer and had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in critical condition. He was placed in the ICU and reportedly passed away on Thursday evening.

His business partner, Shivam, confirmed the news to HT City. He said, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days ago and he had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."

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Mushtaq Khan made his screen debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he appeared in several Hindi films, including Welcome, Aashiqui, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others.