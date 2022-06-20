Rajpal Yadav becomes 'meme expert', recreates iconic memes featuring Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar. Watch

Rajpal Yadav, who has been the face of a number of memes including those of his role as Chhota Pandit in the films Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently decided to become a meme-maker himself. As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on Netflix amid a successful run at the box office, Rajpal joined the streaming giant to recreate a number of iconic reels. Also Read| Rajpal Yadav: Fortunate to celebrate my 25 years in B’wood with a blockbuster

He said in the video, "Everyone is making Rajpal Yadav memes, then why can't Rajpal Yadav make his own memes? So I called Netflix and told them that even I want to make memes." When someone asked if Rajpal even knows how to make memes, he reacted with a meme from his own film Chup Chup Ke (2006) in which he says, "Mai, mereko sab aata hai. Mai expert hoon (I am skilled at everything. I am an expert)."

Rajpal then recreated several popular memes, starting with one featuring Nana Patekar as Udai Bhai in Welcome (2007). Nana says in the meme, "Control, Uday. Control." He then acted a meme featuring Vijay Raaz from the 2011 film Delhi Belly. He also recreated a scene featuring him and Akshay Kumar in the 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri, except this time he said Akshay's dialogue, "Zor zor se bolke logo ko scheme bata de (reveal the scheme to everybody by talking loudly)."

The next meme he recreated featured Pankaj Tripathi from the 2018 horror-comedy Stree. Pankaj said in the scene, "Vo stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai (She's a woman, she can do anything)." The last meme in Rajpal's career as a meme expert was the one featuring R Madhavan in the 2009 film 3 Idiots, in which the actor says, "Abba nahi manenge (Dad won't agree)."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Sanjay Mishra, earned more than ₹175 crore at the box office. Rajpal is the only actor from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, who reprised the role in its standalone sequel.

