Rajpal Yadav says 'every actor dreams of being the lead’ but he never had 'boundaries' when picking roles

Actor Rajpal Yadav is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood who rose to fame with supporting roles. He clocked 25 years in the industry. Looking back at his career, the actor revealed how he has never rejected roles because of limited screen time. (Also read: Rajpal Yadav: Fortunate to celebrate my 25 years in B’wood with a blockbuster)

Rajpal Yadav was last seen with Rubina Dilaik in Ardh where he played the role of a man named Shiva, who landed in Mumbai with dreams to becoming an actor. He was also seen reviving his titular character Chotta Pandit in Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which performed well at the box office. Talking about being one of the highlights of the film despite not being the lead actor, Rajpal said he never had apprehensions about taking up a supporting role.

Rajpal told Filmfare, “Every actor has the dream of being the main lead, but I have a bad habit of always leaving doors open for roles. If the role is 3–4 scenes, I think of it as a 20–20 cricket match where I have 3 overs to play. I think that this is the IPL of entertainment, and if I have 3-4 overs here in which I do well, it's all good. So I have never kept these boundaries that say 'lead hai toh lead hi karunga.' If there is a character where I get the opportunity that gives me the hook, I take it.”

“In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I think my habit of wanting to live the lives of unique characters has been good for me. If I had not taken up supporting roles, then a caricature-like character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa would never have come to me. And I love doing this. My character should be enjoyed by kids, adults, and older people because, ultimately, we are not doing reality, we are doing the illusion of reality. Even in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I've only got 3-4 scenes. But everyone loved it so much that everywhere there were so many miniatures. I dedicate this character to Charlie Chaplin because he had a unique charm as well,” the actor added. He also thanked the audience and filmmaker Annes Bazmee for the film.

He will be next seen in the upcoming film, Thai Massage. Produced by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu and Vibha Chibber. It will release on August 26.

