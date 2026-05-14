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Rajshri Deshpande, 43, says she didn’t get good scripts after Trial by Fire: ‘Women post 35 get few memorable roles’

Rajshri Deshpande expresses frustration over the lack of strong roles for women in Indian cinema despite her acclaim.

May 14, 2026 08:25 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Actor Rajshri Deshpande has worked in several critically acclaimed films and series, including Manto, Sacred Games and Trial by Fire. Despite receiving praise for her performances over the years, the actor recently revealed that she still struggles to find strong and meaningful roles in the industry.

Rajshri Deshpande talked about not getting good scripts.

In a recent interview with Variety India, Rajshri opened up about not receiving good scripts even after earning critical acclaim for Trial by Fire. She said that after the success of Sacred Games, she did not want to keep repeating similar characters and hoped writers would create more layered parts for women.

Rajshri Deshpande on not getting good scripts

Talking about the kind of work she wants to do, Rajshri said, “After Sacred Games, I was done with that space. Write a better character for me. I don’t mind playing a gangster’s wife ten times, but every gangster’s wife has to be different. I already decided I’m not going to spend tons of money on PR or projecting myself as a fashion icon. I saved that money and used it to heal myself and take care of myself while waiting for good work.”

Trial by Fire was written by Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio, and directed by Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha and Avani Deshpande. The series also featured Abhay Deol, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. Based on the book Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the series won Rajshri the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

About Rajshri Deshpande’s upcoming work

Rajshri will next be seen in the Marathi film Baapya. Directed by Samir Tewari and produced by Muktal Tewari and Samir Tewari, the film also stars Girish Kulkarni, Shrikant Yadav, Devika Daftardar, Aaryan Vinod Mengaji, Gauri Kiran and Ananda Karekar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

 
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