Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi; Sunil Pal, Madhur Bhandarkar and Ahsaan Qureshi attend funeral

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava was cremated in the presence of family and close friends in the national capital on Thursday. Earlier, his mortal remains were taken to his residence in Delhi's Dwarka, after they were handed over to the family on Wednesday. An ambulance decked up with white flowers left for the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium at Kashmere Gate around 9 am for the funeral on Thursday. (Also Read | Raju Srivastava's nephew says he died due to 2nd cardiac arrest)

Raju's colleagues Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi, director Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Ram Shankar reached the venue to pay their last respects to the comedian. Hundreds of fans also paid their tributes to the comedian. Raju's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals around 11 am.

Raju's brother Dipoo told news agency PTI, "We left from the house in Dwarka at about 9 am for the funeral. Our family members from Kanpur and Lucknow are here. It was heartwarming to see so many of his fans and colleagues come here to pay tribute to Raju bhai (brother)." The family has yet to decide the venue for the prayer meet, he further said.

The 58-year-old comedian died on Wednesday morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 41 days in the hospital. He was admitted to AIIMS following a heart attack while working out at a Delhi hotel gym on August 10. Raju experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. After this, his trainer took him to the hospital.

Raju received widespread recognition after participating in the first season of the 2005 stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He was a part of the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. He featured in several films such as Maine Pyaar Kiya and Baazigar. Raju is survived by his wife Shikha, daughter Antara and son Ayushmaan.

