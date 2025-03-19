Rakesh Roshan was scared his own security guards would kill him after attempt on life: Woh peeche hain bandook ke saath

In 2000, right after the release of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Rakesh Roshan was shot at by gangsters from Budesh gang. The filmmaker narrowly escaped death and was promptly given security cover by the government. However, Roshan has now revealed that he was paranoid that his guards could be the ones to kill him. (Also read: Rakesh Roshan vowed to shave his head to ensure this star-studded film’s success: ‘All doors were closing’) Rakesh Roshan faced an attack on his life in 2000.

Rakesh Roshan on being scared of his guards

Speaking with ANI, Rakesh Roshan recalled that torrid time in his life, “No matter how much security personnel is around you, you are still an open target. If someone wants to harm you, security personnel won’t be able to do anything. After this incident, I was assigned two armed security guards, I would sit in the front in the car and they would sit in the back, that would make me more scared. Woh do peeche baithe hain bandook ke saath. Kabhi kuch ho jaye voh peeche se na mujhe maar dein (Those two are sitting behind me with a gun. In case something happens, they can kill me).”

Rakesh Roshan added that he began to feel claustrophobic due to the presence of his security cover after a while. “When I would go for a walk on the beach, those two security guards would be with me. I was like ‘what is happening?’ So, I requested them to take away my security cover. I am okay just as I am. We will see what happens,” said the filmmaker.

The attack on Rakesh Roshan

On January 21, 2000, Rakesh Roshan was shot at by two assailants near his office in Santacruz, Mumbai. One bullet hit the director in his left arm and the other grazed his chest. The filmmaker underwent emergency surgery and came out unscathed. Police investigation later showed that the attempt on his life was from Budesh gang, which had been at loggerheads with Roshan over extortion money.