Rakesh Roshan vowed to shave his head if this star-studded was a box-office success: ‘All my doors were closing’

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, known for directing movies like Koi Mil Gaya and the Krrish franchise, has faced many struggles throughout his career in the film industry. To overcome failures and experience success at the box office, the filmmaker revealed that he once vowed to "shave his head" if his movie Khudgarz became successful. (Also Read: Rakesh Roshan opens up on not directing Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 4: ‘I have to pass on the baton’) Rakesh Roshan has donned numerous hats in his career as an actor, director and producer.(AFP)

Rakesh's mannat for Khudgarz's success

When most of his films as an actor and producer didn't turn out to be major hits at the box office, Rakesh decided to don the director's cap for his self-written film Khudgarz in 1987. Rakesh believed that his debut directorial project, Khudgarz, was his last resort for success in the Bollywood industry. The filmmaker revealed that he even vowed to God to shave his head if the film succeeded.

In an interview with ANI, filmmaker Rakesh reflected on his debut directorial film, Khudgarz, and said that it was his last chance to succeed as an actor, producer and director in the Hindi film industry.

"Khudgarz was my last chance as an actor, as a producer and as a director. If that film wouldn't have done well, I didn't know what I would be. I wouldn't be sitting here. Because as an actor, I didn't do well. Then as a producer also, I didn't do well. Khudgarz was my first break as a director. If that film didn't do well, then all my doors were closing."

He continued, “So, maine ek mannat li thi ki bhagwan agar ye picture chal jaaegi toh mai shave kar loonga. Aur picture chal gayi (I took a vow of shaving my hair if the picture works).”

On shaving his head after its success

The actor-director, however, admitted that mustering the courage to shave the head was not as easy as taking a vow.

“Mujhe shave karne ki himmat nahi padii. Khoon bhari maang ki kahani likhi di, Rekha ne haa kari di. Ab kal see shooting hah subah, ab do din see mujhe neend nahi aa rhi ki should I shave or shouldn't I shave. Last day before my shooting, maine bola I should do it. I called the barber in the house at 6 in the morning. Voh bhi mere saamne ek ghanta baitha rha. Mai uss waqt bhi soch rha that ki karu ki nahi karu. Phir kar diya Maine,” said Rakesh.

(I couldn't muster the courage to shave the head. I wrote Khoon Bhari Maang movie, and Rekha said yes to it too. The last day before my shooting, I decided to do it. I called the barber in the house at 6 in the morning. He stood before me for an hour. I was still hesitant at that time. I then decided to shave it.)

After Khudgarz, Rakesh went on to direct some of the superhit Bollywood movies, like Karan Arjun and Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gya, Krrish, Krrish and Krrish 3.

Rakesh was also a prominent actor in the Bollywood industry during the 1970s and 1980s. He played supporting roles in a few successful films, such as Man Mandir, Khel Khel Mein and Khandaan.