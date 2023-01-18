Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani share post, refute rumours of her miscarriage

Actor Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani refuted reports claiming that she had a miscarriage. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the couple shared a joint post. They posted a photo from their wedding, which took place last year. (Also Read | Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan called Adil Khan Durrani after their wedding reports surfaced)

The words 'Rakhi had a miscarriage (broken heart emoji)' were written on the photo. "Fake news I request everyone please do not publish such fake topics," were also written on the picture. Sharing the post, Adil wrote, "Fake news."

A fan said in the comments section, "My suggestion to you couple, for some time keep away from social media and settle down in personal life." Another person wrote, "Let them live peacefully now... Why unnecessarily fake news you want to spread ... After great difficulty, they have got married."

Earlier when the paparazzi said that rumours had emerged of her abortion, Rakhi angrily replied, "Abortion? Are you crazy?" Adil added, "Yeh bilkul afhwaa hai, yeh bilkul ghalat hai. Na abortion hai na pregnancy hai. Aesa kuch bhi nahi hai. Ye bilkul galat hai (This is a rumour, this is absolutely wrong. There is neither abortion nor pregnancy. There is nothing like that. This is wrong)."

Last week, Rakhi revealed that she has got married to Adil last year. She took to her Instagram and shared a photograph of their marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, 2022.

"Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil," she had captioned the post. When news agency ANI asked about rumours about her pregnancy, she had refused to comment. "No comments," she told ANI

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan's reality show Big Boss 15. Rakhi parted ways with her boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi long ago.

Fans of Rakhi will see her in Prime Video's unscripted Amazon Original series Cinema Marte Dum Tak. The series is created by filmmaker Vasan Bala and co-directed by Disha Randani, Xulfee and Kulish Kant Thakur. The series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India from January 20.

The six-episode reality docu-series gives a sneak peek into the dazzling and independent ecosystem of the '90s Pulp Cinema industry. Cinema Marte Dum Tak also features Raza Murad, Mukesh Rishi, and Harish Patel among others. Actor Arjun Kapoor also makes an appearance as a host in the final episode.

