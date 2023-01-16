Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan called Adil Khan Durrani after their wedding reports surfaced: Bhai ne mera ghar basa diya

Actor Rakhi Sawant has said that her 'brother' and actor Salman Khan called her husband-businessman Adil Khan Durrani and saved her marriage. On Monday, Rakhi and her Adil spoke to the paparazzi. During the conversation, Adil said that he had a 'situation' and needed time to announce his marriage to Rakhi Sawant. A video of the couple was shared on Instagram. (Also Read | Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani finally confirms wedding)

Talking to the paparazzi, Rakhi said, "Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely he got a call from my brother. You know it was done)."

She added, "Bhai ke hote huye yeh mana kar sakte hai kya behan ko shaadi ka? Bhai ka phone ayega tabhi toh ho sakta hai na kuch (With brother around do you think he can deny marriage of Salman's sister? Something could have happened only after my brother's call)."

When the paparazzi asked Adil about Salman, he said, "He is very nice, he is humble. He told me a few things. I told okay. Aesa kuch nahi hai (There's nothing like that)." Rakhi added, "Mera bhai Salman ne mera ghar basa diya (My brother Salman helped me settle down)." Reacting to the video, a person commented, "@beingsalmankhan such a gentleman." Another fan wrote, "Salman (red heart emoji)."

Earlier, Adil officially confirmed his marriage to Rakhi. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Adil shared a picture. He captioned the post, "So here's an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)." Rakhi commented, "Thanks jaan lots of love."

Recently, Rakhi took to her Instagram to post that she got married to Adil in 2022. She also shared a photograph of their marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, last year. Since Rakhi broke the news of her wedding on social media, several reports surfaced claiming that Adil has denied getting married to Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi parted ways with her boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi a few years ago.

