Rakhi Sawant and boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani living together in Mumbai: 'Haan hum ek saath rehte hain'

Rakhi Sawant said she and her boyfriend, businessman Adil Khan Durrani, are living together in Mumbai. In a new interview, the actor and reality TV star revealed that the development happened following the couple's return from their Dubai trip. (Also Read | Rakhi Sawant says boyfriend Adil Khan bought a house in her name in Dubai, gifted her BMW: 'His love is true')

Earlier in May, Rakhi and Adil flew to Dubai to meet his family. Rakhi had earlier shared that Adil gifted her a BMW car. She was previously married to Ritesh Singh, with whom she participated in Bigg Boss 15. However, they parted ways after Rakhi learnt that he was an already married man.

Speaking to ETimes TV, Rakhi said, "Haan, Adil aur main saath saath hain aur ek saath rehte hain (Yes Adil and I are together, and we live together). Adil may soon shift base to Mumbai. We started living together after our Dubai trip. He has a car business, which he plans to extend to Mumbai."

Earlier, she had responded to reports of Adil's ex-girlfriend Roshina Delvari calling her. "Roshina's call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai (Adil is only mine). She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married," Rakhi told ETimes.

Rakhi had earlier shared that her friend gifted her a car; she posted a video with the car on Instagram, and wrote, "My new car gifted by my @shellylather." Later, she shared a video on Instagram also featuring Adil. Introducing him to the paparazzi as her boyfriend, she had asked, “Do you want us to come to Bigg Boss 16? Do you want to see me with my boyfriend?" Rakhi captioned the post, “My sweetheart, my life.”

On Friday, Rakhi posted a video on Instagram in which she revealed that she went to watch a movie with Adil. In the clip, as Rakhi went towards him, he was seen resting his head on a table. When Rakhi asked if he was sleeping, he pushed the phone away saying, "Stop doing this." She captioned the post, "He is an Afghan man, he shouts a lot, you get tired in the end."

